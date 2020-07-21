Mmarona Kgwele’s marriage reaches its cul-de-sac

TV actress Mmarona Kgwele’s marriage has reached its final episode. Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the thespian, who became famous for playing Tumi in SABC1 drama Zone 14, has parted ways with her husband, Vincent Goitseone Kgwele. Vincent, a senior processing engineer, declined to deny or confirm that their union was on the rocks.

He said he would only comment once she had commented. “I want to hear what she says before I can comment. I’m willing to engage you on that one, but talk to her first and call me later,” he said while chuckling. But attempts to solicit comment from the sultry actress, who also played Buhle in the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, drew a blank as she ignored our phone calls and text messages.

A relative, who didn’t want to be mentioned for fear of victimisation, confirmed that the two lovebirds’ paradise has crumbled and were heading for Splitsville. “Things are bad. Mmarona told me that although the two are still living under the same roof in Bryanston, they have not been living as husband and wife since September 1 2018,” said the next of kin. The kin also explained that the television icon, who also played Paulina in Generations and Precious in The River, has already instructed her lawyers to fi le for divorce.

“She said there is loss of love and affection between them and, most importantly, there is loss of trust. She also said she and her husband have different interests and goals to achieve and their lifestyles are worlds apart,” said the relative. The relative further said Mmarona wants custody of their only child and has already drafted a parenting plan and gave it to her husband, who merrily endorsed it.

Author



Ngwako Malatji