New Miss SA to take reins as Brand South Africa ambassador

The Ministry in The Presidency has oversight responsibility over Brand South Africa. The Deputy Minister will be joined by representatives of the Brand South Africa board, management and several stakeholders who are contributing to the promotion of South Africa’s brand.

“Mswane joins over 200 distinguished South Africans who have been recognised and endorsed as ambassadors in the promotion of the nation brand. The Brand South Africa Ambassador concept is part of the broader ‘Play Your Part’ programme, which seeks to encourage active citizenry and mobilise South Africans to conduct themselves in a manner that enhances the country’s brand,” Brand South Africa said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐿𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑙𝑎 𝐿𝑎𝑙𝑖 🇿🇦 (@lalela_mswane)

Mswane, 24, from KwaZulu-Natal walked away with the Miss SA 2021 title on 16 October 2021 at the Grand Arena, Grand West, in Cape Town.

She was crowned at the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant by former Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida.