Nomfundo Moh receives double-platinum plaque on her graduation

Musician Nomfundo “Moh” Ngcobo received a double-platinum plaque during her graduation at the weekend.

The Phakade Lam hitmaker, who graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work from University of KwaZulu-Natal, said she has always loved working with people hence her career choice.

Ngcobo, who has become a big name in the music industry within a short period of time, said some of the songs that she sings are inspired by her disadvantaged background.

“My song Soft Life was inspired by where I come from. As a black child who grew up in the rural areas of eNdwedwe, there are things we have no access to, so the soft life simply means we also want to experience the beautiful things that other people get to experience in life,” said Ngcobo.

Upon receiving her double-platinum plaque for her album, the songstress broke down on stage. “I’m super grateful for the love you’ve shown me. I feel like I’m serving my purpose. People are inspired and are ready to fetch their lives, the soft life they deserve to be exact.”

Professor Nhlanhla Mkhize said the institution is proud to have produced graduates of Ngcobo’s calibre.

“Nomfundo Ngcobo has lifted the name of the institution high, we wish her well on her music career and we hope that she will always be associated with the institution in the future,” said Mkhize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOMFUNDO MOH (@iamnomfundomoh)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author