Palesa rejoins Isibaya

By Philani Mzila

Actress Palesa Madisakwane is making a comeback to our small screens.

Madisakwane, who has a child with TV personality Somizi “Somgaga” Mhlongo-Motaung, is joining Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Isibaya.

According to two reliable sources, Madisakwane, who was part of the now defunct Generations, is said to have started shooting on Friday.

“We are not sure how long she will be staying in the soapie as they [the producers] are bringing in more [new] faces. People have begun questioning the storyline of the soapie and the viewers are dropping slightly. Change and new faces were needed,” said our source.

Another mole said that Madisakwane will play the role of Dr Rose Shongwe. “It’s not a big role. She’ll be there for a certain period. This is why I’m not in a position to disclose how long she will be staying with Isibaya. “It’s good for her to make a comeback as we know that acting is her first love,” added the mole.

Madisakwane has appeared on SABC1’s Generations and Gaz’lam. She also featured on e.tv’s Ashes To Ashes, where she played the role of Thandeka. Madisakwane was also a former news anchor for ANN7 before the Gupta-owned news channel went out of business. She is also known for her romantic relationship with controversial businessman Nico Matlala and estranged husband and the father of her two kids Jakes Mocuminyane. Isibaya media liason officer Sayitsheni Mdakhi, who plays Sadaam in the soapie, confirmed Madisakwane’s comeback.

Author