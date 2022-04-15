E-edition
SAHRC take steps against Steve Hofmeyer

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Steve Hofmeyr. Photo: Deaan Vivier - Gallo Images

The South African Human Rights (SAHRC) Commission will be taking steps against the controversial Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyer after he made concerning remarks about the LGBTIQ+ community on social media.

The SAHRC was approached by a Non profit Organization based in Gqeberha, who reported the comments which they believe were a human rights violation.

Hofmeyer’s statement involved him making comments referring to the ‘+’  in the LGBTQI+ abbreviation.

He wrote: “…Waar my generasie geleer het om met muise eende en honde te praat gaan ons kinders geleer word hoe om met muise, eende en honde seks te he…” (Where my generation learned to talk to mice ducks and dogs, our children are going to be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs).

The commission has said that the comments made by Hofmeyer may seriously demean and humiliate members ascribing to the LGBTIQ+ community and may also affect their rights to equality and dignity as stated in sections nine and ten of the South African constitution.

The Commission further said the comments, which appeared to be in response to Disney’s undertaking to move towards greater inclusivity on their platform, may be in contravention of Section 11 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000 (Equality Act), read with section 1.

