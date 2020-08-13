Sjava joins Uzalo

Musician Sjava will be joining the cast of Uzalo as Jombigazi. Famous for his multiple awards and Zulu hits such as Umama, his character is described as trigger happy, calculating and deeply steeped in hostel culture.

Mmamiste Thibedi, Uzalo Executive Producer, says the mean faced character loves Maskandi music and Gqom. He is a man of few words. He is never without his leather jacket, even on the hottest day.

“Sjava is perfect for this role because he’s a great performer and his musical persona is aligned with this creator we created. He’s Unapologetic about his culture the raw energy he possesses is exactly what the role requires,” says Thibedi.

Sjava is expected to make his first appearance on November 6 on the SABC 1 soapie.

This will not be the musician’s first acting role. He also appeared in the Zone 14 drama as a soccer player

Somaya Stockenstroom