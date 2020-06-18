Spring Fiesta tenth year anniversary postponed to next year

The annual Spring Fiesta has had to postpone its 10th-year anniversary celebration until next year.

The annual show in the East Rand is now scheduled for October 2, 2021, but it is unclear if the team will consider a live concert featuring artists as many have done.

This as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc throughout the world.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last night that although there will more industries allowed to operate under level 3 of lockdown, events are still prohibited.

“Due to the concerns and regulations around mass gatherings due to COVID-19, it is in the best interests of Spring Fiesta to act diligently to protect our staff, our culture and most importantly YOU over this difficult time. With us moving our 10 year anniversary celebration – we promise you an experience beyond your imagination in 2021,” reads their statement.

Other major events that have been postponed include: Back To The City, Eastern Cape Jazz Festival and the Castle Lite Unlock Party.

Boitumelo Kgobotlo