The Soil taking a break to focus on solo careers

Award-winning acapella group, The Soil, is not splitting up as their fans have been made to believe, the trio are focussing on their individual music careers.

Lead singer Buhlebendalo Mda and Ntsika Ngxanga have released solo spiritual albums as they both focused on building their brand names, while Phindo Ngxanga has been taking a break from music.

The last project the Soweto-born acapella ensemble released was Echoes of Kofifi in 2016 after releasing an album annually since 2010.

Buhle confirmed to Sunday World that The Iinkomo hit-makers were on a break.

She said taking leave from the group was not an option as it has helped every member discover their talent and work on becoming better people in the music industry, but a break was essential to develop oneself.

“I believe I’ll always be part of The Soil that’s why people still introduce me as Buhle from The Soil. I think The Soil was a start of realising self and I think I’ll always be part of it and it shall always be a part of me.

“We are still taking our individual breaks and still trying to discover ourselves individually,” she said.

She said The Soil are still planning to release more music but only after they have all worked on their individual music career so they can come back stronger.

On Thursday, the recently graduated sangoma launched her new album called Chosi, an inspiration from ancient rhythms and the life of being closer to the spirits.

Ngxanga, who released I write what I dream last year, said while The Soil was still important, they have lived a life as a trio and now needed a chance to work on something else. The Native Records director said he also wanted to work on developing his artists who are also into soulful music.

“The Soil is in us, we can’t just wake up and let everything go because we are joined by our love for music and the genre we all love. I understand that our fans miss us but we also need their support on our individual albums. The Soil is not dead, just on a break,” said Ngxanga.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo