TikTok announces nominations for Viral Song of the Year

Most often in Mzansi, when one hears and sees a particular sound trending on the TikTok platform, it is bound to become a hit.

Rightfully, the entertainment platform has now decided to partner with the 28th South African Music Awards (SAMA28) to introduce the inaugural public-voted TikTok Viral Song of the Year category.

The award recognises and celebrates local songs and artists that have dominated the entertainment platform in the past year. Some of the most popular songs of the past year made their debut on the entertainment platform before shooting to the top of the music charts globally.

Yuvir Pillay, TikTok’s music operations lead, said: “Music is a special part of TikTok’s creative DNA, and we have seen that songs going viral on the platform generally do well on streaming services as well.

“This plays an important role in the recognition of songs and artists, and influences other areas such as nominations, chart rankings and sales. We are honoured to have joined forces with an event like the SAMAs that boasts the finest local music talent and contributes to the growth of the music industry.”

Nhlanhla Sibisi, the CEO of Recording Industry of South Africa, shared that over the past few years platforms like TikTok have transformed, influenced and advanced the music business.

“As we continue to witness this evolution, we wish to celebrate talents and songs that have gained popularity in this manner and encourage the public to vote for the favourites as soon as they can,” said Sibisi.

These are the songs nominated in the new category:

9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar – uMlando Dj Karri – Trigger Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J) Thozi – Sisonke (feat. Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & Pd Jokes) Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy– Nkao Tempela Major League Djz & Nvcho & Mathandos – Bakwa Lah Nomfundo Moh – Phakade Lami Dj Maphorisa & Tyler ICU – Banyana Young Stunna – Adiwele (feat. Kabza De Small & Dj Maphorisa) Costa Titch – Big Flexa

The TikTok Viral Song of the Year nominations can be voted for only on TikTok from midday on August 11 to August 24. The winner will be announced at the live SAMA28 event on August 28 in Sun City, North West.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author