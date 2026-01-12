Facing school expenses while drowning in debt and why planning ahead matters

Education remains one of the most valuable investments South African families can make, but for many households, the price of schooling is becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

From school fees and uniforms to textbooks, transportation, sports, and extra lessons, the true cost of education stretches far beyond tuition, often leaving parents financially overwhelmed.

Debt intensifies the pressure. According to JustMoney’s recent Money & Me survey, more than a third of South Africans spend up to 40% of their take-home pay on debt repayment.

This leaves little room for essential expenses such as education, forcing many families into tough trade-offs.

The survey also highlights how stretched household budgets have become.

If handed R1 000, three-quarters of women and 67% of men said they would spend it on groceries, while only 15% would use it for debt repayments, bills, school expenses, or savings.

Against this reality, experts say affording quality education is no longer about scrambling when school bills arrive but about planning carefully, budgeting wisely, and making informed decisions well in advance.

Education Price Index rises

Statistics South Africa tracks education costs through two measures: the Education Price Index (EPI), which includes items such as school fees, uniforms and stationery, and a separate measure that looks only at tuition and levies.

In 2025, the EPI rose by 4.5%, while school fees increased by 5%. Although these hikes were slightly lower than the previous year, families across all income groups are still struggling to keep up.

“Education costs remain a major pressure point for households,” says Sarah Nicholson, head of customer experience at JustMoney. “Even modest increases can push already stretched families over the edge.”

Stats SA’s 2023 General Household Survey shows there were about 15.4-million school learners in South Africa.

Among those who dropped out before turning 18, poor academic performance (29.1%) and lack of money (19.5%) were the main reasons.

Parents typically choose between public schools, private day schools, boarding schools, and, increasingly, online education.

Government schools include no-fee schools, fee-paying schools and those catering to learners with special needs.

About two-thirds of learners attend no-fee schools, though this varies by province.

Where fees apply, parents pay an average of around R24 000 a year for primary school and R36 000 for high school.

Fees vary widely, but private primary schools typically charge between R66 000 and R72 000 a year, while high school fees average R100 000 to R105 000, with elite schools costing far more.

Top boarding schools can cost well over R200 000 a year. At the upper end, annual tuition and boarding fees can approach R400 000, excluding acceptance fees and development levies.

Sticking to a budget is helpful

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual schooling has grown in popularity. Online schools offer structured curricula, live classes, and teacher support at a lower cost.

For example, some providers charge between R3 800 and R4 800 per month for early grades, covering tuition and learning materials.

Nicholson says that careful planning and sticking to a budget are the best ways to address the costs of education.

Start by drawing up a realistic annual budget for each child. This should include school fees, uniforms, books, stationery, transportation, meals, extracurricular activities, technology, school trips, and a buffer for unexpected expenses.

Where possible, spreading fees over monthly or termly payments can ease cash-flow pressure.

However, families who can afford to pay upfront may benefit from discounts offered by some schools.

The right option depends on income stability and savings.

Parents should also explore financial supports, such as bursaries, sibling discounts, and payment plans.

Keeping accurate financial records is essential, especially when applying for means-tested assistance.

Education savings plans

Cutting costs can help too, by buying second-hand uniforms, sharing transport, and reassessing whether extra lessons are truly necessary.

Loyalty and rewards programmes can also stretch school budgets. Platforms such as School-Days allow parents to earn education points through everyday spending, which can then be used to offset school expenses.

For families who want to plan ahead, building an education fund can reduce reliance on debt in the future.

Options include tax-free savings accounts, which allow investment growth without tax; unit trusts for longer-term growth; and fixed-term deposits for more conservative savers.

Some parents also consider education savings plans or endowment policies, which combine long-term saving with life cover—though fees and surrender terms should be carefully checked.

“The cost of education can feel daunting, especially when households are already under financial strain,” Nicholson says.

“But the earlier families start planning, the less likely they are to fall into debt to fund schooling.”

She adds that parents saving for multiple children, private or tertiary education, or even offshore studies should consider consulting a qualified financial planner who understands education funding and South Africa’s tax landscape.

