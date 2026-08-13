Fashion trends actually worth wearing this season

Every new fashion season arrives with a flood of must-have pieces, runway trends and celebrity-approved looks. But not every trend deserves a place in your wardrobe.

The good news is that this season’s fashion conversation is less about chasing every viral look and more about finding pieces that work for your lifestyle.

From timeless tailoring and bold pops of colour to tactile fabrics and signature scents, the biggest style lesson is simple: wear the trend, don’t let the trend wear you.

Here are the fashion and beauty updates worth embracing.

1. Quality over quantity

Quiet luxury may have dominated fashion conversations, but its biggest lesson isn’t about wearing expensive designer labels.

It’s about buying better and choosing pieces that will work hard in your wardrobe.

A well-cut blazer, tailored trousers, crisp white shirt, quality knitwear or classic handbag can be styled repeatedly and mixed with more affordable, trend-led pieces.

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Before spending money on a seasonal item, ask yourself whether you can see yourself wearing it next year. If the answer is yes, you’ve probably found a worthwhile investment.

2. Let colour make the statement

Neutrals will always have their place, but this season is giving colour its moment.

Soft blush, rich reds, butter yellow, cobalt blue and fresh green are among the shades adding energy to wardrobes.

You don’t have to go head-to-toe colour either. A bright handbag, pair of shoes, statement earrings or scarf can instantly lift a neutral outfit.

For those who prefer understated dressing, colour can even become part of your beauty routine through your nails, makeup or fragrance.

3. Make texture part of your look

This season, fashion isn’t just about what you see, it’s about what you want to touch.

Suede, satin, lace, leather, organza and textured knitwear can give even the simplest outfit more depth and personality.

Texture also extends beyond your clothes. Fragrance is an invisible layer of your personal style and can become the finishing touch to an outfit.

As Zaweer Ebrahim, Playgirl Brand Manager, puts it: “Your fragrance is often the final accessory before you leave the house.”

A scent can influence how you feel and become part of the way people remember you.

4. Dress for your real life

One of the most welcome changes in fashion is the move towards clothes that actually fit into people’s lives.

Instead of buying an outfit simply because it looks good on Instagram, think about whether it works for your day-to-day routine.

Can those trousers be worn to the office and then dressed down for lunch? Can that blazer work with jeans? Can the dress transition from a daytime event to dinner with a change of shoes and accessories?

Before buying a trend, ask yourself:

Will I wear it in at least five different ways?

Does it work with clothes I already own?

Does it suit my lifestyle?

Does it make me feel confident?

If you can answer yes, you’ve found a trend worth investing in.

5. Find your signature scent

Your wardrobe may have a signature colour or silhouette, but your personal style can also extend to fragrance.

For those drawn to Parisian-inspired glamour, Playgirl VIP Paris Glitz Eau de Toilette offers a feminine finishing touch, combining notes of bergamot, almond, lavender, rose and warm vanilla.

The result is a fragrance designed to move between everyday wear and evening occasions, proving that personal style isn’t limited to what people can see.

“Fashion trends come and go, but confidence never goes out of style,” says Ebrahim. “The most memorable people aren’t necessarily wearing the most expensive outfit; they’re the ones whose personal style feels authentic.”

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6. Confidence will always be in fashion

Perhaps the most important trend this season is one that never goes out of style: confidence.

Whether your wardrobe is built around minimalist tailoring, bold prints, vintage-inspired pieces or relaxed streetwear, there is no single formula for looking fashionable.

The runway can provide inspiration, but your personality is what makes the look yours. So, instead of rebuilding your wardrobe every time the season changes, start with what you already have. Invest in quality staples, experiment with colour, play with texture and find the beauty details that make you feel like yourself.

Because the best-dressed person in the room isn’t necessarily the one wearing the latest trend. It’s the one who wears it like it was made for them.

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