Former public protector Thuli Madonsela joins Miss SA judges

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has been included in this year’s judging panel for the Miss South Africa 2022 pageant.

Madonsela shared that she will be looking for an inspirational leader. “She inspires hope, goodness and valour,” said Madonsela.

“She aspires to nourish those around her and blooms like a rose amidst the thorns. She has the ability to turn graves into gardens. I am looking for a virtuous woman who walks tall in her covenant blessings.

“A woman on an urgent mission. A woman who is not confined to one particular role but demonstrates the capacity to live a life filled with purpose.”

Joining Madonsela on the panel will be Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu from India, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Miss World 2014 Rolene Strauss, as well as award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender.

Businesswoman and Miss South Africa 1990 Suzette van der Merwe and actor and TV personality Thando Thabethe will also form part of the judging panel.

The Miss South Africa pageant is scheduled for SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria on August 13. Prizes and sponsorships for the new queen amount to more than R3-million.

The top 10 contestants are Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.

