Franschhoek Literary Festival returns with bold ideas and big names.

The countdown has begun for the Franschhoek Literary Festival (FLF), set to take place from May 15-17 in the picturesque Cape winelands.

Known for blending literature with lifestyle, this year’s event promises a packed weekend of thought-provoking conversations, storytelling, and cultural experiences.

Beyond its headline authors, the 2026 programme leans into diversity, offering something for families, food lovers, adventurers, and those drawn to deeply personal narratives.

Kicking off the festivities is the ever-popular Rock for Reading fundraiser on Friday night at the Barnyard Theatre at Bridge House School.

Cornerstone of the festival

The event remains a cornerstone of the festival, combining live music, food, and dancing in support of the FLF School Reading Programme, which continues to drive literacy in under-resourced schools in the Franschhoek Valley.

Local band Uncorked will take centre stage, delivering a crowd-pleasing set spanning classics from ABBA to Coldplay, setting the tone for a weekend that balances entertainment with purpose.

In a notable shift, the festival is placing a stronger focus on younger audiences.

Its inaugural children’s programme, launching on Saturday, aims to nurture a love for reading while creating a more inclusive space for families.

Legendary storyteller Gcina Mhlophe leads the charge, and her session Mother of Books is expected to be a standout.

With decades of experience inspiring young readers, Mhlophe brings her signature warmth and imagination to the stage.

Adventure author Riaan Manser will also engage younger audiences through Big Dreams, Big Adventures, encouraging children to think beyond boundaries and embrace exploration.

For parents, the conversation turns practical. Real Parenting in 2026 sees Dr Claudia Gray and Craig Wilkinson join broadcaster Pippa Hudson to unpack the realities of raising resilient children in a fast-changing world.

Food culture in the spotlight

Themes of family and identity extend into the adult programme. In Lessons from My Father, Mhlophe returns alongside Lindiwe Hani, with Wilkinson steering a conversation about the influence of fatherhood and the values passed across generations.

Nature and conservation also take centre stage. Photographers Peter Pickford and Beverly Pickford will present Wild Earth, showcasing striking visuals from their acclaimed works Wild Land and Wild Ocean, while unpacking the delicate balance between ecosystems.

Food culture enters the spotlight with A Seat at the South African Table, where digital creators Fehmz, Lila Lerie and Sinoyolo Sifo reflect on turning online influence into published cookbooks.

The session, moderated by Ilse van der Merwe, explores how storytelling, identity and social media are reshaping South Africa’s culinary narrative.

For those drawn to raw, personal storytelling, Unleashed offers an intimate look into the veterinary world.

Dr Caitlin Venniker, in conversation with Karen Lane, shares the emotional highs and lows captured in her memoir, from saving lives to navigating loss.

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