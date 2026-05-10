From Cape to Jozi: Brenda lights up the stage yet again

On May 9, 2004, one of Cape Town and South Africa’s most beloved daughters, Brenda Fassie, met her demise. The artist, famously known as the “Madonna of the Townships”, left behind a vast musical repository and created a lasting heritage on the South African cultural landscape and beyond.

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