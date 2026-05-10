From Cape to Jozi: Brenda lights up the stage yet again

On May 9, 2004, one of Cape Town and South Africa’s most beloved daughters, Brenda Fassie, met her demise. The artist, famously known as the “Madonna of the Townships”, left behind a vast musical repository and created a lasting heritage on the South African cultural landscape and beyond.
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- Brenda Fassie, a beloved South African artist known as the “Madonna of the Townships,” passed away on May 9, 2004.
- Fassie was a prominent figure in Cape Town and South Africa’s music scene.
- She left behind a vast musical legacy and significant cultural impact.
- Fassie's work continues to influence South African culture and beyond.
- The full story is available in the e-edition of Sunday World.