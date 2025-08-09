From therapist to trailblazer: Anika van Blerk turns passion into empowerment tool

What began as a teenage dream rooted in personal insecurities has blossomed into a thriving business for Anika van Blerk, one of The Laser Beautique’s newest franchise owners.

From therapist to entrepreneur, Van Blerk’s journey is a story of passion, perseverance, and purpose. And it comes just in time for Women’s Month, where stories like hers reflect the spirit of empowerment South Africa celebrates throughout August.

Deeply personal place

Speaking to Sunday World, Van Blerk said her introduction to the beauty industry came from a deeply personal place.

“As a teenager, I battled with insecurities around body hair. I realised early on that the aesthetic field is the future of beauty. And I wanted to be part of giving others the confidence I once lacked.”

Having started her career as a therapist at The Laser Beautique, Van Blerk quickly set her sights on something bigger: owning her own franchise.

“It was always a dream,” she said.

“There was no big turning point or challenge that made me decide. It was about determination and wanting to grow within a brand I already knew and trusted.”

Under the mentorship of The Laser Beautique founder Tzvia Hermann, Van Blerk gained experience across departments. She developed the skills needed to eventually lead her own business.

All about constant evolution

“It was inspiring to see Tzvia build her own skincare line, Scientific Skincare, which we now proudly stock in all our clinics. Being part of a brand that constantly evolves made me want to evolve with it.”

But the transition from therapist to business owner was not without hurdles. From navigating bank loans to handling shop fittings, Van Blerk recalls moments of uncertainty.

“I entered uncharted territory. At times I felt overwhelmed. But learning to communicate and ask for support from our franchise manager, Cecilia Grobler, helped me push through.”

Owning a franchise has also allowed her to give back to the community in a meaningful way. One story stands out: a client battling excessive facial hair and pigmentation who confided, “I shave every day, like a man”.

After just one laser treatment, her confidence shifted.

“Seeing her walk in the next day, dressed up and glowing, reminded me why I do this,” Van Blerk says.

On a mission to empower

Now leading her own team, she’s committed to mentoring others just as she was mentored.

“I want my therapists to know there are endless avenues for growth within this brand,” she says.

As the country celebrates Women’s Month, Van Blerk reflects on the power of female entrepreneurship.

“It’s about being independent, building your own future, and helping others do the same,” she said.

For women hesitant to take the leap into business, her advice is simple: “Start by taking the first step. Attend franchise information sessions, ask questions, and believe in your vision.”

Looking ahead, Van Blerk hopes to expand her franchise. She hopes to offer more services, and eventually open additional branches.

“I want to impact more lives through our treatments. Through job creation, and by offering a safe space where women can rediscover their confidence.”

