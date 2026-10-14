Future of HR Conference 2026 tackles AI, skills shortages and employee retention

South Africa’s human resources leaders are under growing pressure to retain critical skills, adapt to artificial intelligence and build workplaces where employees can perform and grow.

These challenges have taken centre stage at the Future of HR Conference 2026, which is taking place at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg, on October 14 and 15.

Powered by the South African Local Government Association (Salga), the conference has brought together HR executives, business leaders and industry specialists to examine how organisations can respond to the changing demands of the workplace.

The programme is focusing on practical challenges facing employers, including skills shortages, employee retention, leadership development, workplace inclusion and the impact of automation on jobs.

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One of the key discussions examines how artificial intelligence and automation could reshape entry-level employment, including graduate programmes and the skills young people need to enter the labour market.

As organisations increasingly explore new technologies, HR leaders face the challenge of balancing productivity gains with employee trust, human connection and opportunities for meaningful work.

Employee retention and workplace trust

Employee retention is another major focus, with organisations being challenged to rethink how they attract and keep people with critical skills.

The conference explores ways to strengthen ethical leadership, accountability and employee confidence, particularly in an economic and social environment where workplace expectations continue to evolve.

Discussions will also examine employee rewards and benefits, with organisations being encouraged to reconsider whether their offerings remain relevant to workers’ changing financial circumstances and expectations.

Workplace inclusion will form another part of the programme, particularly the gap between transformation commitments and employees’ lived experiences.

The agenda will consider how employers can move beyond policies to create more inclusive workplaces, improve representation and retain talent, including employees with disabilities.

Featured speakers include Pindiwe Gida, chief officer for human capital and corporate services at Salga; Gerhard Hartman, regional sales vice-president for mid-market in Africa and the Middle East at Sage; Ntombizone Feni, group chief executive of 21st Century; Dr Shirley Zinn, author and non-executive director; and Kally Mabe, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging lead at Vodacom.

Thandeka Nkambule, chief transformation officer at Sanlam, is also among the featured panellists.

Topco Media chief executive Ralf Fletcher said the conference would give delegates an opportunity to gain practical insights into HR trends, strategies and technologies while engaging with leaders across government and corporate South Africa.

HR excellence recognised at awards

The conference will run alongside the Future of HR Awards 2026, which will recognise individuals, teams and organisations making contributions to human resources and workplace innovation.

The awards gala is scheduled for October 15 at the Indaba Hotel.

According to Topco Media, this year’s independent judging panel includes HR executives, business leaders and industry specialists such as Francois Sieberhagen, Elizma Els, Shirley Zinn, Tumelo Seaketso and Kershini Govender.

The awards aim to provide organisations with an opportunity to showcase their achievements, benchmark their performance against industry peers and strengthen their employer brands.

Category sponsorship opportunities are also available, with SALGA and Ornercy named among the current category sponsors.

As the workplace continues to change, the discussions at this year’s conference will focus on how employers can translate strategies around technology, leadership and employee experience into practical changes within their organisations.

Also Read: AI could fuel South Africa’s workplace burnout crisis, warns expert

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