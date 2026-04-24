Garden route crowned world’s best road trip

South Africa has officially claimed global bragging rights, and this time, it’s the open road doing the talking.

The iconic Garden Route has been named the best road trip in the world, topping an international ranking by AutoTrader with an impressive score of 90.6 out of 100.

The study evaluated some of the world’s most famous driving routes, measuring everything from road quality and safety to scenery, weather conditions and overall driving experience. And despite stiff global competition, South Africa’s coastal gem came out on top.

At the heart of this world-class journey lies the Garden Route National Park, a stretch of protected wilderness that ties together some of the country’s most breathtaking landscapes.

From the tranquil lagoons of the Wilderness, where birdlife thrives and visitors can kayak through calm waters, to the lush forests of Knysna, famous for its estuaries and the rare Knysna seahorse, the route offers a mix of serenity and adventure.

Further along, the dramatic coastline of Tsitsikamma delivers one of the most recognisable stops on the journey: the suspension bridge at Storms River Mouth, where crashing waves meet rugged cliffs in a scene straight out of a postcard.

The ranking shines a global spotlight on what locals have long known, that the Garden Route is more than just a drive. It’s a full sensory experience where forests, mountains, rivers and ocean views collide in one unforgettable stretch.

South African National Parks says the recognition reinforces the Garden Route National Park’s role as a cornerstone of the journey, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in nature while exploring one of the most diverse ecosystems in the country.

For travellers, it’s yet another reason to hit the road, not just for the destination, but for the story that unfolds along the way.

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