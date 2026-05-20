Gauteng travellers drive MSC Cruises’ booming South African season

Gauteng residents are emerging as some of South Africa’s biggest cruise enthusiasts, with growing numbers choosing ocean getaways as a convenient and value-driven holiday option.

This comes as MSC Cruises concludes its successful 2025/2026 South African cruise season aboard the MSC Opera, welcoming more than 85 000 passengers across 37 sailings.

The cruise line says Gauteng remained its strongest source market this season, signalling a clear shift among inland travellers who are increasingly embracing cruising for its affordability, convenience and all-inclusive appeal.

The local season began in November 2025 from Durban’s Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal before the ship later repositioned to Cape Town for the final leg of its programme.

According to Ross Volk, South Africans continue to prioritise holidays that require minimal planning while still offering entertainment, discovery and variety.

“Cruising remains a great holiday option, and we are delighted to see more South Africans make this discovery,” Volk said.

The popularity of cruises among Gauteng travellers reflects a broader lifestyle trend, with more people seeking hassle-free escapes that combine accommodation, dining, entertainment and travel into one experience.

Cruise industry’s economic contribution

Women accounted for around two-thirds of passengers this season, while international visitors from countries including the US, Germany, Brazil, China, Russia and the UK also joined local itineraries.

Passengers enjoyed destinations such as Portuguese Island, Pomene, Maputo, Mauritius, Réunion and Walvis Bay, while themed cruises added curated entertainment experiences onboard.

Beyond tourism, the cruise industry is also making a significant economic contribution. The 2024/2025 Western Cape Cruise Liner Industry Report recorded a 32% increase in total economic expenditure, with cruise passengers contributing nearly R2-billion to the economy this season.

Volk said the impact extends far beyond the ships themselves, benefiting port operations, local suppliers, hospitality businesses, transport services and tourism experiences.

Looking ahead, MSC Cruises is preparing to launch its 2026/2027 South African season with the arrival of the MSC Armonia on November 27.

The vessel will sail from Durban and Cape Town, offering travellers a more intimate cruise experience complete with wellness facilities, family entertainment, kids’ zones, themed bars and open-air leisure spaces designed for every type of traveller.

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