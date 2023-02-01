Gert-Johan Coetzee creates Love Knot for jewellery giant

High-end fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee has collaborated with American Swiss, a well-known jewellery store, for an exclusive collection, a first for a South African designer.

Coetzee was asked to design an element that will stand the test of time and embrace diversity, inclusivity, and transformation.

The American Swiss Love Knot was the result.

It is a collection made up of different exquisite pieces of jewellery and will be officially launched on Thursday.

The designer said jewellery is an expression of self and love, adding that American Swiss wanted the collection to embody this and celebrate South African designs.

Lee Reitz, American Swiss head of marketing and online, said: “We look forward to taking this partnership with Gert to new heights, celebrating South African design and hearing the response from our customers as we develop the next collection.”

