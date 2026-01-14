Grooming tips to make you feel comfortable, confident throughout summer

The start of a new year usually brings a list of good intentions: get organised, move more, simplify life. But once summer heat sets in and schedules fill up, overly complicated grooming routines are often the first to disappear.

For most men, the habits that last are the ones that are practical, quick and effective. With that in mind, here are five easy grooming tips to help men stay comfortable and confident throughout the summer without overthinking it.

January is about building momentum, not chasing perfection. Grooming routines with too many steps rarely survive long days and rising temperatures.

The key is choosing products that fit naturally into your day and don’t feel like extra work. Consistency matters far more than complexity.

“Men want grooming to work in the background,” says Themba Ndlovu, the brand manager for Clere For Men.

“If a routine feels convenient and reliable, it’s far more likely to become part of everyday life.”

Summer grooming should support the body, not fight it. Lightweight, fast-absorbing products help prevent discomfort and irritation, especially when you’re juggling work, workouts and social plans.

Heavy or slow-drying products can quickly become impractical in warmer weather.

Managing sweat is a major part of summer grooming. Antiperspirant roll-ons are designed to help control perspiration itself, rather than simply masking odor, making them a dependable option during hotter months.

Long-lasting protection

Applied to clean, dry skin, roll-ons offer even coverage and effective absorption, helping protection last throughout the day. Keeping one in your gym or work bag also makes it easier to stay fresh when life gets busy.

The Clere For Men Active Roll-Ons were developed with everyday performance in mind, offering long-lasting protection that fits seamlessly into active routines.

Summer rarely follows a strict schedule. Early mornings, long commutes, training sessions and evening plans place demands on grooming choices.

Products that adapt to your lifestyle make it far easier to maintain consistency, rather than forcing you to plan around them.

Freshness, dryness and comfort play a bigger role in confidence than most men realise.

When grooming works quietly and effectively, it removes distractions and allows focus to stay on the day ahead, whether that’s work, movement, or downtime.

“At the start of the year, many men want a reset,” adds Ndlovu.

“But confidence isn’t built through dramatic changes. It’s built through small habits and choosing grooming products you know you can rely on.”

As summer continues and routines settle, the most effective grooming habits will be the ones that are simple to maintain.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content