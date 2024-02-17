Act against aggressive marketing of tobacco products to youth

A recent study has revealed alarming marketing strategies to lure South African children and youth to smoking habits.

The “Big Tobacco, Tiny Targets South Africa 2023” study, part of a global campaign that monitors marketing of tobacco and nicotine products (TNP) to young people, has pointed to alarming plans for the youth by companies in the tobacco industry.

The study presented on Thursday at an event held at the Durban University of Technology has highlighted the urgent need for the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill of 2022 to be passed.

Conducted by the South African Tobacco-Free Youth Forum (SATFYF), the research focused on 409 point-of-sales (POS) locations within a 300-metre radius of primary and secondary schools in six major South African cities: Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Pietermaritzburg, Pretoria and Stellenbosch. The findings reveal that an overwhelming majority of observed POS sold cigarettes (92.2%), with 68.2% of these displays targeting the eye level of a child.

The rising influence of e-cigarettes

E-cigarettes were the most popular emerging product sold and found in 24.9% of POS observed. Enticing flavours such as “Blueberry Ice”, “Cool Mint” and “Creamy Tobacco”, were prevalent. These flavours are known to be especially appealing to youth.

Over half (68.2%) of POS sold flavoured cigarettes, while 37.7% sold snuff, 30.3% sold hookah, 18.6% sold cigars, 14.7% sold pipe tobacco, and 7.1% sold snus. Almost half (45.2%) of POS selling and advertising TNPs were spaza shops and small grocery shops.

“This detailed analysis suggests that vendors purposefully place tobacco products near candy and sweets, use back-lit product displays and sell single cigarettes and flavoured products targeted at youth,” says Lesego Mateme of SATFYF.

“The sale of single stick cigarettes, available at 66.5% of the POS vendors, increases the affordability and accessibility of these harmful products for young people. Some POS display their products at levels where they can be reached and handled by potential buyers. This goes against the current tobacco control law in South Africa.”

Study recommendations

Tobacco products from Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco were the most popular among products found at observed POS, available at 67.9% and 67.2% POS respectively. Products from British American Tobacco and Philip Morris International were found in 61.6% and 58.7% of observed POS near schools.

The study makes several recommendations aimed at limiting the accessibility and visibility of Tobacco and Nicotine Products (TNPs) to youth, notably banning their sale within a 300m radius of primary and secondary schools.

To further help denormalise TNPs, it is advised to ban their display at the point of sale (POS). In addition to this, a complete ban is proposed on advertising, promotion, and sponsorship of these products at POS. This includes emerging products such as oral nicotine pouches, HTPs, and e-cigarettes. SATFYF also advocates for the adoption of plain packaging and large pictorial health warnings to alert current users and potential users of the negative health effects linked with the use of TNPs, as well as a ban on the sale of single-stick cigarettes.

Mateme underscores the importance of adopting a broad, multi-faceted approach towards this issue. “A comprehensive and collaborative strategy between government and civil society organisations is crucial for the development of community-based awareness programmes that focus on tobacco control measures,” he explains.

“Putting these steps into action will distribute the responsibility of implementation and compliance between the government and pre-existing community structures, working towards a healthier society.”

Passing Bill is an urgent intervention

The results of this study provide significant evidence of the strategic marketing tactics deployed by the tobacco industry to target children and young people, making tobacco use accessible, attractive, and normal. The passing of the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill is a crucial countermeasure to reduce youth access to harmful tobacco products and related marketing, Mateme explains.

“To protect our children and young people from a lifelong addiction to tobacco and nicotine, urgent action is needed,” says Mateme.

“The Tobacco Control Bill addresses the tobacco industry’s efforts to recruit young people to their harmful products by limiting the exposure of young people to the marketing of these products. The passing of this bill will serve as a crucial step in curbing the influence of the tobacco industry on our youth.” – Connect Media

