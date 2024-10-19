Despite religion and the bad rap it has, pork is good for one’s health

Despite being prohibited in the majority of religions, including Islam and Judaism, pork provides numerous health advantages.

Although preserved pig products are also widely consumed, unprocessed pork is typically consumed.

These include sausages, smoked pork, ham, and bacon.

Most nations consume less pork

Pork has a negative reputation, and South Africa is among the nations that consume the least amount of it. This according to Marcelle Pienaar, Marketing Director at Eskort, one of the country’s pork manufacturers.

“There has been a lot of barriers to entry to consume pork. But when you start thinking about the value that pork offers, it is impossible not to start incorporating it in your day-to-day life,” she said.

She said they are noticing a change in how South Africans consume the meat. This is based on its affordability and all the benefits it has.

“We need to start educating people about pork. Because they think it is this product that is fatty. But they forget that you can incorporate it in a lean diet. With its high protein content and abundance of vitamins and minerals, lean pork can be a great complement to a balanced diet.”

Good source of minerals and vitamins

Pork is a good source of iron, zinc, protein, niacin, and vitamins B6 and B12.

Many of the body’s regular processes and systems depend on the mineral zinc. This as it promotes healthy growth and development during childhood, adolescence, and pregnancy.

Zinc levels must be adequate for healthy skin and efficient wound healing.

Iron is an essential mineral required for the manufacture of several hormones. Also for the transportation of oxygen to bodily organs, and the creation of red blood cells. It has many benefits, such as improving sleep, and strengthening the immune system.

“These are better absorbed from animal-based foods. A lot of people do not know the variety of pork that is available. They think pork is a pork chop, or a sausage. And [they think] that other meats are versatile. but the reality is that pork is just as versatile.”

