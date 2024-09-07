Festival aims for physical, mental transformation through fitness

A person’s development in fitness may be hampered by a hard profession, family duties, personal issues, or a combination of these reason. According to Juanita Khumalo, founder of Trove Wellness and Fitness enthusiast.

Khumalo is the founder of TROVE fitness festival. She said the festival is a celebration of new beginnings, and she couldn’t be more excited about the timing this year. The 2024 TROVE Fitness Festival Spring Edition is taking place at Inanda Country Base in Midrand, Johannesburg. It is scheduled for October 12.

“Traditionally, we’ve held the festival in July, during the cold grip of winter. But this year, we’re embracing the warmth and renewal of spring towards the warmth of summer. As the founder of TROVE, this shift feels deeply aligned with the festival’s mission. That of encouraging transformation and growth, both physically and mentally,” she said.

Shaking off winter blues

She stated that winter comes with challenges when it comes to health and fitness.

“Many of us experience the winter blues or even Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The colder, darker days can leave us feeling stuck, withdrawn, and less active. I know how hard it can be to stay motivated during those months. Which is why I felt moving the festival to October would bring a much-needed refresh.

“Spring and early summer are seasons of renewal. Everything around us is coming back to life. Longer, sunnier days invite us to get outdoors, move our bodies, and embrace the energy that comes with the change in season.”

She says before embarking on a fitness journey, one needs to understand the goals. Whether their goal is to become fitter or build up cardiovascular strength or to build muscle. Or simply to create routine.

Celebration of holistic wellness

“People give up on their body goal resolutions because they haven’t figured out their ‘why’. For me, the festival is more than just an event, it’s about creating a space for like-minded women to come together and celebrate holistic wellness.

“There’s something so powerful about gathering under the open sky, connecting through fitness. And feeling the positive energy that flows when we’re outside in nature. Whether it’s joining a yoga session in the sun or challenging yourself with high-energy workouts. TROVE is all about celebrating your body, mind, and spirit.”

The festival will be held at the Inanda Country base on October 12.

