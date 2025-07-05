Free State health department issues alert as measles cases increase

The Free State Health Department has issued an alert regarding a measles outbreak in the Lejweleputswa Nala (Bothaville) region of the province.

This comes after the confirmation of 64 cases of the viral infection in the areas of Nala, Masilonyana, Matjhabeng and Tswelopele.

Individuals primarily currently affected by the outbreak are children between the ages of 5 and 9 years old.

Highly contagious

“Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to serious health complications. It is crucial for parents and guardians to be vigilant and aware of the symptoms associated with measles,” spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.

The following symptoms are associated with the viral infection:

• Runny Nose

• Red Rash

• Feeling Tired

• Cough

• Fever

• Conjunctivitis (Red Eyes)

“We urge all parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated against measles. The measles vaccine is safe and effective. And is the best way to protect your child and the community from this disease,” he added.

Precautions

Actions you can take:

• Keep an eye on your child for any symptoms mentioned above.

• If symptoms develop, visit your healthcare provider as soon as possible.

• Ensure your child is up-to-date with their measles vaccinations. If you have questions about vaccination status, consult your clinic or healthcare provider.

• Share this information with other parents and caregivers in your community.

“Your health and the health of our community are our top priorities. Together, we can prevent the spread of measles and protect our children. For more information or if you have any questions, please contact your local clinic,” Mvambi concluded.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports that from epidemiological week 1 to week 27 of 2025, 379 laboratory-confirmed measles cases and 409 rubella cases were reported by the Measles Reference Laboratory at the institute.

Of the 379 laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported since the beginning of the year, 279 cases were in Gauteng. And 59 were reported in Free State. In the Free State, most of the measles cases were reported in the Lejweleputswa District, Matjhabeng Subdistrict. And recently laboratory confirmed cases were detected in other areas.

Rubella

In Gauteng, the majority of the measles cases were reported in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Measles surveillance using wastewater has identified evidence of measles predominantly in Gauteng. This with sporadic detections in other provinces.

Meanwhile, 403 laboratory-confirmed rubella cases were reported in the country. This with 143 rubella cases reported in North West province from week 1 to 27 of 2025.

Both measles and rubella mostly affected children aged 1 – 15 years old. An increase in measles and rubella cases was detected in the age group 15-49 years. This was in the fever rash surveillance used to monitor measles and rubella virus circulation.

SAnews.gov.za

