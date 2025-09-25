‘Include boy-children in family discussions about contraceptives’

As the world braces to celebrate World Contraceptive Day on Friday, September 26, one of South Africa’s leading local health insurance agencies has warned about leaving boy-children out of the conversation about contraception.

Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett told Sunday World that a critical modern shift is moving away from the outdated tradition of discussing birth control with girls only, as that unfairly places the entire burden of pregnancy prevention on girls and reinforces harmful stereotypes.

“By only talking to daughters, we risk reinforcing the idea that sexual responsibility is solely ‘a girl’s problem’,” said Hewlett.

Harmful perceptions

“That’s not just inaccurate, it’s harmful.”

He said for many South African parents, the thought of discussing contraceptives with their children is daunting.

“But it is necessary that we have those open, honest conversations led by parents. Because that is crucial for fostering safe and informed decision-making in teenagers. The key is shifting the dialogue from a one-time, awkward lecture to an ongoing conversation about responsibility, respect, and health that involves both sons and daughters.

“The best person to talk to your child about contraceptives is you, their parent or guardian,” he said.

“While it may feel awkward, teens who have open conversations with their parents are more likely to make safer choices.”

He said parents often wondered about the right time to start these chats.

Perfect timing for ‘the talk’

The advice is simple: “don’t wait for a perfect cue. If you’re wondering whether it’s time to talk, it probably is.”

He suggested organic conversation triggers include teens asking questions about their bodies. Also when they start showing an interest in dating, or reacting to content in media.

“These moments can be used to start calm, age-appropriate discussions that build trust over time. Ultimately, these conversations are a foundational opportunity to teach the principle of bodily integrity. The right of every person to control their own body.

Building self-confidence

“By framing the discussion around mutual respect, consent, and protection, parents can empower both their son and daughter. Teaching a daughter she has the right to set boundaries and the son always to respect them. Thereby laying the groundwork for healthy, respectful relationships for life.

“In a country facing high rates of teen pregnancy and STIs, as well as gender-based violence, these inclusive and proactive family conversations are not just personal matters but a vital part of public health.”