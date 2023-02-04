Lethal cancer can still be beaten if detected in earlier stages

Many lives can be saved with the right education and information about cancer, a deadly health condition that affects millions of people around the world.

This is according to Janssen medical affairs director, Moustafa Kamel, who said technology exists to support cancer patients, but awareness and healthcare starts at home.

Cancer, even though lethal, can be beaten if diagnosed early enough or managed chronically to ensure a better quality of life for patients.

Ahead of World Cancer Awareness Day on Saturday, Kamel revealed that South Africa is leading with the top five cancers and the mortality rate. Breast cancer, prostate, cervical, lung and colorectal cancers are the five primary cancers affecting most South Africans.

Kamel said the 21st century western lifestyle plays a huge role in the more frequent occurrence of the disease, highlighting that processed foods and chemicals in products such as cleaning materials can trigger cancerous cell mutations.

“Particularly in the west, the exposure to potential carcinogenic substances is broad. Whether it’s floor polish or something in your diet, a chemical in a substance that you consume, or inhale may be the trigger for a cell mutation that could cause cancer,” Kamel said.

He emphasised the importance of regular check-ups, especially for people who are over 50.

“It is imperative that as you get older, you go for health check-ups every six months, without fail. If a concern only arrives once symptoms surface, it may have been left too late,” he said.

“And there are easily accessible tests available to test for each of these cancers. This should be part of every health check-up, and early detection means better upfront treatment.

“In some cases, it is curable. But unfortunately, if the cancer spreads outside the organ to the adjacent organ or to distant parts of the body, which we call metastasis, then the removal of cancer is difficult. And that’s why early diagnosis is important and affects the prognosis of the cancer.”

Even though the genetic analysis test helps in estimating the risk of different diseases, Kamel advised people to adjust their lifestyles and habits to further prevent the risks of getting cancer.

