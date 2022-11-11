‘Mental health should be priority in the entertainment space’ – Black Coffee

Internationally renowned DJ, Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo, has spoken out against the stigma around mental health issues.

In an interview with Investec Life recently, Black Coffee said growing up in the township meant he did not understand what mental health was.

“As a township boy all you know about mental health is that it is a mental sickness, which is not entirely true. This is a stigma that has to be fixed,” he said.

He shared that the entertainment industry is complex and one needs to have a team that will help them become better versions of themselves.

“I treat my brain as my pet, as something I love so dearly because it is the most powerful tool that I have besides the talent.

“I have not done therapy in a while now but I am seeing a life coach. She has been so brutal and tells me things as they are, which makes me cry a lot. Being an artist is complex because, as soon as you become a superstar you need help,” said the DJ, who recenty divorced from actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

The Grammy winner, who is a father of four children, said his parenting is a journey as he had to press the reset button. He said he did not want to follow society standards.

“When it comes to parenting I follow my path. All I want for my children is generational success. I want to make sure that my kids do not have to take care of me, they call it “black tax.”

