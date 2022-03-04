Safe sex protects against Human Papillomavirus

The world commemorates Human Papillomavirus (HPV) today. While most people get it once in their lifetime, it can be deadly if it progresses to cancer.

HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections that spreads through vaginal, anal, and oral sex. It can also cause genital warts.

Studies indicate that the majority of people show symptoms that include warts on the genital organs, making it easy to spread.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), about 80% of sexually active people will at some point be infected with HPV, making it vital to practise safe sex and consistently using condoms correctly to reduce the risk of contracting HPV.

Having one sexual partner can also limit the chances of getting infected. The NICD suggests that the best way to prevent HPV infections is through vaccination. And the Department of Health and Education Department have started rolling out HPV vaccines to schools.

HVP is administered for girls in grade 5 or nine years old and above. The aim of the campaign is to protect girls from developing cervical cancer at a later stage in life.

“Parents and guardians are reminded to sign the consent forms giving permission for their children to be vaccinated,” said the Health Department in a statement.

“In women, HPV can lead to cervical cancer. That’s why early detection through regular screening [pap smear] is key and advisable.”

