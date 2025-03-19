South Africa has become a high burden country because of Tuberculosis (TB), and many have died from the disease, but nobody is scared of it.\u00a0 These were the worrying news from Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. He was giving an update on South Africa\u2019s strides in fighting TB, on Wednesday in Sandton. Motsoaledi was joined by health industry experts, the SA National Aids Council (SANAC) and the SA Editors Forum. They all echoed that TB is the biggest killer of all the viruses we have had in the past.\u00a0 \u201cDespite medical advancements and a concerted global effort, it continues to claim lives. It continues to deepen inequality and burden our health system,\u201d said Motsoaledi. SA has one of the highest TB burdens \u201cSouth Africa carries one of the highest TB burdens in the world. And while we have made great progress in expanding access to diagnosis and treatment, we still face significant challenges that require urgent action.\u201d South Africa is among the 30 high TB-burden countries identified by the World Health Organization (WHO). In 2023, the department recorded an estimated 270, 000 new TB cases and around 56, 000 TB-related deaths. This equates to about 153 deaths each day every day. \u201cTB remains one of the leading causes of death in our country. In fact, TB is the leading cause of death among people living with HIV, and the two diseases fuel each other. With 8 million people living with HIV in the country, approximately 55% of TB patients are also HIV-positive. This makes co-infection a significant challenge. While South Africa has made major strides in increasing antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage and expanding TB screening and treatment, major gaps remain.\u201d 66, 000 people with TB in South Africa It was estimated that 66, 000 people with TB in South Africa went undiagnosed and untreated in 2022. These individuals are said to still spread the disease unknowingly. And it\u2019s contributing to ongoing transmission. Similarly, despite the success of the national HIV programme, approximately 1.1 million people living with HIV are not on treatment. This leaves\u00a0 them at risk of serious illness, including TB. The department has prioritised closing these gaps by intensifying case-finding efforts. Also by strengthening treatment adherence and ensuring that no one is left behind. End TB Campaign and 1.1 Million Project \u201cThe End TB Campaign is a national effort to expand TB testing. It also aims to ensure that every person with TB is identified and treated. By scaling up testing to 5 million people annually, we could reduce new TB cases by 29%. And we could reduce TB-related deaths by 41% by 2035,\u201d Motsoaledi said. \u201cSimultaneously, the 1.1 Million Project is dedicated to finding the missing 1.1 million people living with HIV. It aims to and link them to treatment, propelling South Africa on the path to end Aids as a public health threat.\u201d The project leverages community-based testing differentiated service delivery models. And it uses innovations to make HIV care more accessible. The two campaigns are designed to work in synergy. Already, TB is the leading cause of death among people with HIV in the country. These joint efforts will ensure that individuals are screened for both diseases at every point of care. Improve TB treatment coverage \u201cThe End TB Campaign and the 1.1 million Project will strengthen health system coordination. They will also promote integrated community outreach. Thus ensure that those who test positive for one disease receive immediate screening and treatment for the other. This will enhance TB case finding and improve TB treatment coverage. Hence it will be closing the gap between TB cases found and the estimated number of people with TB.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content