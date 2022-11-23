Shudufhadzo Musida appointed regional champion for UNFPA

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has partnered with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in an effort to work hand-in-hand for the wellbeing of women and children.

UNFPA is a United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency aimed at protecting women and children through pregnancy and birth – this includes targeting gender-based violence, poverty and teenage pregnancy amongst others.

Musida will serve as the east and southern Africa Regional Champion and is responsible for advocating for universal access to sexual and reproductive health, including mental health for women and girls.

“As a girl growing up in Ha-Masia village in the Vhembe District, I witnessed first-hand some of the struggles faced by many women and young people in underdeveloped regions across southern Africa.

“Violence against women and girls can and does occur everywhere. I saw it in my village, and that’s why I say, we must end it in all its forms, wherever it takes place, whether online, in the intimacy of one’s home, or as a weapon of war. Women and girls must be empowered with rights and choices, if they are to realise their full potential,” said Musida.

UNFPA regional director, Lydia Zigomo, confirmed the appointment of Musida as the new regional voice. Zigomo said they needed someone who was passionate about the wellbeing of women, girls and youth considering that mental health has become a crisis.

“Together with partners like Shudu, we will intensify efforts to address the growing psychosocial needs and more openness about mental illness. By stepping up our support and removing the stigma surrounding mental health, especially for the youth, we can help lift the burden of trauma off the shoulders of those who have already suffered enough.

“Together, let’s put our young people, women and girls, first. Let us give them what they need for a sustainable future of health and well-being,” said Zigomo.

