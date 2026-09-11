Taxi drivers urged to ‘check their beat’ as heart-health campaign hits Bara

Taxi drivers will be encouraged to put their own health in the driver’s seat when the South African Heart Association (SA Heart) takes its Check My Beat campaign to Bara Taxi Rank in Johannesburg next week.

The community screening event on September 15 2026 forms part of World Heart Month and aims to make cardiovascular screening and health education more accessible to taxi drivers, many of whom work long hours under demanding conditions.

The campaign comes against a worrying health backdrop. SA Heart says approximately 225 South Africans die from heart disease every day, while one in three adults in the country live with high blood pressure.

Yet as many as 80% of heart disease and strokes can be prevented before the age of 65 through lifestyle changes and early intervention.

For taxi drivers, prioritising preventative healthcare can be particularly difficult.

Long working hours, limited opportunities for exercise, convenient food choices and the pressures of working in a busy transport environment can all contribute to behaviours associated with increased cardiovascular risk.

Cardiologist and former SA Heart president Dr David Jankelow says prevention should not only become a priority once someone is already ill.

“Cardiovascular health requires greater attention, particularly when it comes to prevention and early screening,” says Jankelow.

He says many of the risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease can be addressed through healthier lifestyle choices and early intervention.

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A check-up with a beat

At Bara Taxi Rank, participating drivers will be able to undergo quick health screenings covering key indicators including blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels. But SA Heart is taking an unconventional approach to making the message stick.

After their screening, drivers will receive a personalised “Heart Health Track”, an AI-generated song created specifically for them.

The tracks will draw on Maskandi-inspired sounds and incorporate heartbeat rhythms and personalised messages encouraging healthier choices and greater attention to cardiovascular health.

The campaign will also feature an AI-powered selfie screen, adding a playful, interactive element to what can otherwise be an intimidating health-check experience.

For SA Heart board member and Check My Beat co-founder Mandi Fine, the idea is to make conversations about cardiovascular health feel less clinical and more connected to people’s everyday lives.

“We want to make cardiovascular health something people can engage with in a way that feels relevant to their everyday lives,” says Fine.

She says the personalised tracks will give drivers a reminder of the importance of looking after their health while demonstrating how technology and music can help make health messages memorable.

Taking prevention to the community

Check My Beat brings together SA Heart and several partners, including Anglo American, Betway Cares Foundation, Cipla, Jozi My Jozi, Nahana Foundation, Syntro-P and the University of the Witwatersrand.

The collaboration combines healthcare screening, technology, music and community engagement in an effort to encourage people to identify cardiovascular risks before they develop into serious health problems.

The initiative’s focus on taxi drivers is significant because the taxi industry is an essential part of South Africa’s public transport system, connecting millions of commuters with workplaces, schools and communities every day.

For the drivers behind the wheel, however, long and irregular working days can mean their own health is easily pushed down the priority list.

SA Heart hopes Check My Beat will help change that by taking screening directly to where drivers work rather than expecting them to find time to visit a healthcare facility.

The September 15 event will provide drivers with an opportunity to have their cardiovascular health assessed, speak to healthcare professionals and leave with practical information about prevention.

The organisation is also encouraging South Africans to treat heart health as an everyday priority rather than something to consider only after symptoms appear.

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