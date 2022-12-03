Ways to foster a healthy working environment to avoid burnout

Employee wellbeing is linked to all aspects of work-life, but it holds much greater significance when it comes to employee performance, and how they view their work environment.

A survey conducted by Gallup shows that about 24% of employees strongly agree that their employers are concerned about their wellbeing, which should be of great concern to leaders, given that these employees are 69% less likely to seek alternative employment.

Michelle Austin from Gallup says it is important to have an environment where employees can build supportive relationships with their co-workers to improve their wellbeing. However, there are different aspects that leaders should also take into account when attempting to show concern for their employees’ wellbeing.

Austin’s tips on how to show you care about employees’ wellbeing:

• Creating an environment that encourages communication and relaxation and establishing a workplace culture that encourages your employees to communicate and be open to one another is the first step in showing your concern for their wellbeing. Leaders should make employees feel comfortable discussing their concerns.

• Motivate your employees constantly

Leaders occasionally forget that going to work should be enjoyable and that employees should receive more encouragement than just a paycheck each month to continue doing a good job. The more they take pride in and enjoy what they do, the better the results that they will produce.

• Reward and show appreciation to your employees

Leaders should consider implementing an employee appreciation programme, where they reward good work and recognise accomplishments. To express their gratitude for devoted employees, they should celebrate milestones, give bonuses, and even promote peer-to-peer recognition. By conveying the idea that the work they do is valuable, their confidence will increase, which is important to their mental wellbeing.

• Allow employees some time off from work

It is imperative to maintain a proper work-life balance in order to avoid stress, anxiety, and even depression. Putting all of your energy into work will lead to burnout. Therefore, leaders should ensure that their employees take time away from work to focus on other activities.

The wellbeing of employees should be a leader’s top priority, to encourage their growth and development. Leaders should take into account not only their employees’ physical health but also their mental health too.

