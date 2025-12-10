Helping children break the cycle of emotional eating

In a world where children are under more pressure than ever before, food is fast becoming more than just fuel.

From school stress and bullying to family challenges and the nonstop pull of social media, many children are quietly turning to food for comfort.

What starts as an innocent treat after a tough day can slowly grow into emotional eating. This is a habit that affects both physical health and emotional well-being.

Adults can intervene

Affinity Health, a leading provider of high-quality health cover, is now shining the light on this growing concern. It’s urging parents and caregivers to pay closer attention to the signals behind a child’s eating habits.

“Emotional eating isn’t something only adults struggle with,” says Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health.

“More and more children are eating in response to stress, anxiety or boredom instead of physical hunger. As parents and caregivers, it’s important to recognise that this is often a sign of deeper emotional needs.”

Globally, the numbers are worrying. According to the World Health Organisation, more than 35 million children under the age of five are now above normal weight. This rise in childhood obesity is closely linked to lifestyle habits and emotional coping mechanisms that form early in life.

Left unchecked, emotional eating can increase a child’s risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease later on. It also impacts confidence and mental health.

Emotional distress

Unlike physical hunger, which builds gradually and can be satisfied with most foods, emotional hunger often strikes suddenly. And it craves specific comfort foods, usually sweet, salty or fatty snacks. Parents may notice children eating when they’re bored, anxious or upset. Rather than when they’re genuinely hungry.

Other common warning signs include:

Rapid or secretive eating, sometimes hiding wrappers

Sudden weight changes or low energy levels

Skipping meals followed by snacking indulgence

Mood swings linked closely to food, happy while eating, irritable afterwards

“These behaviours are often mistaken for ‘just being naughty with snacks’. When in reality they may signal emotional distress,” Hewlett explains.

Emotional eating is often rooted in everyday stressors. School pressure, peer comparison, family conflict or bullying can all leave a child feeling overwhelmed.

When children lack the emotional tools to deal with these feelings, food becomes an easy escape. Add boredom and constant access to snacks, and eating quickly turns into a habit instead of a response to hunger.

Children also learn by example. When they see adults reach for food during times of stress, they may adopt the same coping strategy without even realising it.

Alternatives available

The good news is that emotional eating can be gently redirected, without strict rules or banning favourite treats.

Parents are encouraged to:

Create a safe space for open conversations about feelings

Help children learn the difference between real hunger and emotional hunger

Keep healthy snacks like fruit, yoghurt and nuts available

Maintain regular family meals to create routine and reduce constant snacking

Encourage physical activity, which naturally boosts mood and reduces stress

Model positive behaviour by handling stress in healthy ways

Limit daily access to sweets and chips at home

Build self-esteem by praising effort, kindness and achievements beyond appearance

Create a stable, supportive home environment

If emotional eating becomes severe or weight gain happens rapidly, professional support from a doctor, dietitian or child psychologist is strongly recommended.

Helping children avoid emotional eating isn’t about control, it’s about connection. When children feel emotionally supported and empowered to talk about their feelings, they are far less likely to turn to food for comfort.

“By teaching healthy coping skills early on, we’re not only protecting children’s physical health, but also helping them build emotional resilience,” says Hewlett.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content