Henry brothers put new shine on minimalism

Modern designers and manufacturers, twin brothers Jason Joseph and Joshua George Henry, create products that easily qualify as works of art. As the creatives behind the company, theminimalist, they conceptualise and create everything, from tables to lighting fixtures, sculptures and other custom-made pieces, using stainless steel.

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