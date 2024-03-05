Hidden gem Silokazis staff reaping rewards of their victory in Berlin

The award-winning team from KwaZulu-Natal’s events venue, The Silokazis, is currently in Berlin, Germany, enjoying the fruits of their hard work.

The group won an award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards, which gave them a R100 000 all-expenses-paid international study tour. On Monday, the team, together with 62 other tourism product and service providers, headed to the German capital, Berlin, for the start of the study tour in hospitality.

The Silokazis is an events service provider better known for being among the most sought-after wedding venues in KZN. The brand has two venues, in Cato Ridge and KwaNgcolosi, and both are nestled in spectacular natural locations.

Two venues of unique beauty

Silokazis Cato Ridge is rated as a 4-star nature lodge and a 4-star function venue. Though it’s largely a wedding venue, the facility is welcoming to other types of functions. Located on a farm along the N3 between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, it is also easily accessible.

Silokazis KwaNgcolosi in the Emahlabathini area, between Hillcrest and Inanda, is a truly hidden gem on the banks of the Inanda Dam. Though the location points to a deep rural area, it is in fact within the northern ends of eThekwini metro municipality.

The facility offers a unique panoramic view of the breathtaking waters of the dam and is surrounded by mountains as a backdrop.

Guests are treated to activities such as boat rides on the Inanda Dam, quad biking, and helicopter rides.

The Silokazis brand owner, Sibusiso Silokazi, said winning an award has brought recognition and prestige to the business.

“To the business, the award signifies acknowledgment of excellence in one’s field, and for us, it has enhanced our image and reputation in the hospitality and tourism industry,” Silokazi said.

Rewards for award win

“To ordinary members of the public, the award means we are a venue that can be trusted. It further means that more people now know about us, and the potential for the growth of our brand is bigger.

“Ours now is to help drive this message of trust and reliability with a heightened marketing drive, including via social media.

“The increased visibility equals revenue in our line of business, as we can retain existing customers while attracting new ones as well as form partnerships to expand our offering. In a competitive industry like tourism, winning an award helps your business stand out from the competition and provides a unique selling point that can influence customers to choose you over the competition.”

Silokazi added that the significance of such awards is that they provide excellent networking opportunities for connecting with industry professionals and government agencies.

“This can actually open doors to better collaboration, partnerships, and new opportunities for more awards. This does not only benefit individual businesses but also contributes to the overall growth and development of the local tourism industry.”

