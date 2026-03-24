‘House of Beauty’ returns bigger, bolder and sold-out for 2026

After two sold-out editions in 2025, Takealot is bringing back its highly anticipated House of Beauty experience to Johannesburg, and once again, tickets have vanished in record time.

Set to take place from April 24 to 26 at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the third installment marks exactly one year since the inaugural event, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest yet.

The rapid sell-out confirms what many in the beauty and lifestyle spaces already know: House of Beauty has become South Africa’s premier experiential beauty event, where shopping meets culture, entertainment, and self-expression.

Celebration of beauty

“This is more than just a retail experience; it’s a celebration of beauty in all its forms,” said Karla Levick, the chief marketing officer at Takealot. “Bringing the anniversary edition back to Johannesburg feels like a full-circle moment.”

This year’s move to Kyalami allows for an expanded, immersive experience, with a powerhouse line-up of global and local beauty brands, including L’Oréal Paris, Estée Lauder, The Ordinary, Revlon, and Dark & Lovely, among others.

Beyond beauty, the event leans into lifestyle and entertainment, with live performances from Mi Casa, Pabi Cooper, and Lordkez that promise an energetic festival atmosphere.

Media personality Bonang Matheba also returns with her luxury beverage brand, House of BNG, giving guests exclusive access to her sought-after Mimosa Nectar.

Meanwhile, the ever-popular silent disco masterclasses, complete with wireless headphones, will once again offer intimate, expert-led beauty sessions across all three days.

Official food partner

On the lifestyle front, Mr D joins as the official food partner, while TakealotNOW will allow attendees to shop and collect products instantly, a seamless blend of digital convenience and real-world experience.

Financial services giant Absa returns with its Absa Rewards programme, offering members 30% cashback on purchases made during the event, alongside interactive brand experiences designed to elevate the customer journey.

Adding a tech-forward edge, Xiaomi comes on board as the official technology partner, promising interactive showcases that fuse innovation with everyday beauty and lifestyle, from electronic beauty tools to experiential activations.

With its blend of commerce, culture and cutting-edge experiences, Takealot’s House of Beauty continues to redefine how South Africans engage with beauty, transforming it from a transaction into a fully immersive lifestyle moment.

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