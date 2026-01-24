How living in SA shaped a doctor’s passion to create leading global skincare brand

For Dr Andrew Birnie, South Africa has never been just another destination on a travel map. After more than two decades of regular visits, professional collaborations and personal ties, including being married to a South African, the country has played a defining role in both his medical career and his life’s work.

A respected UK-based consultant dermatologist and skin cancer expert, Dr Birnie’s connection to South Africa runs deep within the local medical community.

Pioneer is local skincare professionals

He helped organise the South African Society of Dermatology’s first conference and surgical workshop. And he played a key role in establishing the South African Society for Dermatologic Surgery (SASDS). Today, the society boasts hundreds of members and continues to offer outstanding educational opportunities nationwide.

Beyond academia, Dr Birnie spent extended periods working in KwaZulu-Natal. There, he ran a teaching clinic for dermatology trainees at Albert Luthuli Hospital. He also travelled to harder-to-reach areas, running outreach clinics for people unable to access specialist care in Durban.

“These were communities where people were suffering simply because treatment was out of reach,” he says. “Being able to help people from all backgrounds, regardless of what they could afford, shaped how I think about healthcare and prevention.”

It was during his time working in South Africa that Dr Birnie met skincare economist David Westerbeek van Eerten. Inspired by Birnie’s passionate mission to reduce the incidence of skin cancer, particularly through prevention, the pair began discussing a bold idea: creating a high-quality sunscreen that people would actually use properly because it was affordable.

Affordability

Together, they identified a critical problem. While many dermatologist-recommended sunscreens as highly effective, their premium pricing often leads to under-application. Also infrequent use and a “make it last” mentality. And all of which significantly reduce real-world protection. From this shared concern, and a friendship forged in South Africa, Altruist Sunscreen was born.

Cost-effective brand for all

“Cost should never be a factor when deciding whether or not to wear proper sunscreen. Or how much or how often to apply it,” Dr Birnie explains.

“Everyone should have a basic right to take the necessary precautions to reduce their risk of skin cancer. Altruist is making a stand against this barrier.”

All Altruist products are manufactured in Germany. With the brand working closely with an experienced production partner that manufactures several skincare brands, not exclusively Altruist.

The manufacturing process for the SPF range is extensive. It takes approximately 20 weeks from formulation to finished product. A reflection of the rigorous quality and safety standards involved. At present, there are no plans to introduce production facilities in other markets, including South Africa.

This month marks a major milestone for the brand, as Altruist officially launches in South Africa. The launch is through an exclusive retail partnership with Clicks. The high-quality, low-cost premium sunscreen brand is now available both in-store and online. This makes dermatologist-developed sun protection more accessible than ever before.

Community outreach

While it is still early days for Altruist in South Africa, the launch has already created local opportunities. This through partnerships with South African teams supporting retail roll-out. Also medical professional engagement and public awareness.

The global Altruist team is currently working alongside a local partner to support dermatologist education and sampling programmes. As well as a South African PR agency to help spread the word and support its retail partner, Clicks.

Since its UK debut in 2015, Altruist has grown into a leading global dermatologist skincare brand. One that is trusted by medical professionals and consumers worldwide. Its arrival in South Africa is especially meaningful. Given the country’s role in shaping the brand’s founding philosophy.

Altruist champions a sun-protection-focused approach for all skin types and skin tones. It addresses a long-standing gap in inclusive, effective sunscreen options. Particularly important in a country with high UV exposure and diverse skin needs.

True to its ethical roots, Altruist goes beyond skincare. A charity donation is made with every sale. Thus reinforcing the brand’s commitment to prevention, education and long-term social impact. Also values born, in part, from Dr Birnie’s years of work in South Africa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content