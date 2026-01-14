How to detox and restore your skin after the festive season

The start of a new year often comes with a mirror check that feels a little too honest. After weeks of late nights, alcohol, rich food and skipped skincare routines, many South Africans are stepping into January with skin that looks tired, dull and prone to break out.

According to biomedical scientist Dr Judey, festive overindulgence does more than just leave you feeling sluggish. It shows up directly on your skin.

“Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it causes the body to lose water,” she explains.

Alcohol, sugar, lack of sleep

“This leaves the skin dehydrated, less plump and more prone to dullness and fine lines. It’s why people wake up after a night out looking tired and dry.”

Add sugary foods, lack of sleep and inconsistent cleansing, and it becomes the perfect storm for pimples, inflammation and uneven texture.

The good news is that your skin can recover. Dr Judey says a simple, consistent routine combined with healthier lifestyle choices can bring your glow back faster.

Step One: Cleanse gently

Post-party skin needs a reset, but harsh cleansers only make things worse. Dr Judey advises using a gentle gel or cream cleanser that removes excess oil, sweat and makeup without stripping the skin.

“Your cleanser should clean without disrupting the skin barrier. When that barrier is damaged, the skin becomes more prone to breakouts, dryness and irritation.”

Reset and refine

Step Two: Tone to reset and refine

Modern toners now act as mild exfoliants, helping to clear clogged pores and remove dead skin cells. These are especially helpful if your skin is congested or breaking out.

“They improve texture and allow the skin to better absorb treatments and moisturiser,” says Dr Judey.

Step Three: Moisturise and repair

One of the biggest skincare mistakes people make when their skin breaks out is skipping moisturiser. Dr Judey warns this often worsens the problem.

“When the skin is dehydrated, it produces even more oil to compensate, which leads to more clogged pores. A lightweight, oil-free moisturiser helps restore balance and protect the skin.”

Step Four: Mask for targeted treatment

Face masks are not just a luxury, they are an effective way to treat specific concerns. Clay masks help draw out impurities. Gel and overnight masks can calm inflammation, fight acne and boost hydration.

“Overnight masks are especially useful because they work while the skin is in its natural repair mode during sleep,” she adds.

You are what you eat

Step Five: Eat your way to better skin

Skincare does not stop at your bathroom shelf. What you eat plays a major role in how your skin looks.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables provide antioxidants and vitamins that support skin repair. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish help strengthen the skin barrier and reduce inflammation,” says Dr Judey.

She stresses that consistency is what truly makes the difference.

“With the right approach, post-festive skin damage can absolutely be reversed. Beautiful skin isn’t about perfection. It’s about restoring balance and supporting your skin’s natural ability to heal.”

