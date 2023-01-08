How to stick to lifestyle decisions

It’s a new year and time to kickstart some long-planned goals for the year, but it may not be easy to stick to the plan.

Even with the best will in the world, many dreams about changing your lifestyle falter, given that many give up even before they reach the midpoint of their goals and resolutions.

Trove Wellness founder and fitness guru Juanita Khumalo says this happens because the resolution-makers draw up their year-end promises without establishing challenges they first need to overcome.

She says before embarking on a fitness journey, one needs to understand whether their goal is to become fitter or build up cardiovascular strength or to build muscle. Or simply to create routine.

“People give up on their body goal resolution because they haven’t figured out their ‘why’.

“If this does not happen, it will be much harder to commit to their plan. Instead of tackling one thing at a time, they go cold turkey. When you abruptly stop an activity and start a new one, you set yourself up for failure. If you are new to exercise, start by taking walks, followed by brisk walks and then light jogging.

“Build up your fitness in a sustainable way. With nutrition, if your goal is to cut down on sugar, cut back one teaspoon per week and this may make the transition less challenging.”

Khumalo says wellness and weight management should use the 80/20 ratio: 80% in the kitchen and 20% in the gym.

“You cannot out-train a bad diet. It is important that you understand nutrition and its impact on your fitness.

As a beginner, I recommend that you ease yourself into an exercise routine and adopt healthier habits.

This is what led me to run an annual 21 Day #DetoxWithJua every January. The detox plan helps reset your body from festive overindulgence,” she says.

The fitness guru says beginners should not be overwhelmed. Should they not have a personal trainer, she recommends they join fitness classes to get guidance from the instructor. “A fitness class instructor can help correct your fitness

levels and develop a workout routine that suits your fitness levels. This way you can be motivated to stick to your resolution goals through 2023,” she says.

