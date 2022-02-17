‘I am a woman, that is my power’ – Rara Ralefatane

Rarang “Rara” Ralefatane, franchise owner of Tammy Taylor Dainfern, had always known she was destined for greatness.

The 33-year-old powerhouse businesswoman, who was born in Limpopo and raised in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, this week hosted a celebration to encourage and empower other women who find it hard to take that leap of faith.

“I know how it feels like to go to bed on an empty stomach. I know how it is like to be all alone with no one to help or feel for you,” said Ralefatane.

“Rara”, as she is fondly known, explained to Sunday World that she was raised by a single mother while her “wealthy father” chose to remain distant. “Although it was hard growing up, I had no excuse. I just had to find my way up.”

Young and eager, she did work her way up the corporate ladder, first as a floor manager at an insurance company earning a stable monthly salary.

However, she said she could not stand being “just an ordinary city girl, so I did some soul-searching and realised my passion for business”.

Ralefatane knew she was born to lead, she said, as she always had great business ideas. One day, she decided there will never be “the right time”. She took a leap of faith and invested her savings into a franchise business.

The franchise was the first step into the entrepreneurial world.

Not only is she about developing and empowering young people, but “Rara” also strives to create more (business) opportunities for herself, and to build a legacy for her daughter.

She recently graduated from Henley Business School with a higher certificate in management practice and is currently studying towards an advanced certificate in management practice.

A disciplined go-getter who finds strength in her femininity, “Rara” is also eyeing another business opportunity that is not related to the beauty industry, preferring not to disclose too much information.

“I am not limiting myself to the beauty industry, I have bigger ambitions. Once I’ve mastered this sector, I will venture out and expand my horizons. I want to be a globally respected businesswoman.

“Give me five years and I will be listed on Forbes. I am a woman, that is my power.”

