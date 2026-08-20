I didn’t realise how much I needed to switch off until I visited ‘The Hyding’

After a particularly stressful year, a wellness day at The Hyding reminded me that sometimes the body needs you to stop before you can keep going.

I didn’t realise just how tired I was until I arrived at The Hyding. The past year has been stressful, but the last two months had been particularly intense. Between work, life and everything happening around me, I had become accustomed to functioning on autopilot.

So when I arrived at The Hyding in Hyde Park, Sandton, I wasn’t simply looking for a massage. I needed to switch off. And, honestly, I didn’t realise how badly I needed it until I was there.

Physical and mental wellness

The Hyding is a wellness centre built around the idea that wellbeing is more than an occasional spa treatment. Its offering brings together different aspects of physical and mental wellness, including biokinetics, chiropractic care, psychology, nutrition and red light therapy, alongside its more restorative treatments and sanctuary facilities.

But my experience began with the Shakura Massage. The 75-minute Japanese-inspired treatment uses cherry blossom-infused oils and flowing massage movements designed to encourage relaxation.

Also Read: Burnout is more than workplace stress, says wellness expert during Corporate Wellness Week

It begins with a warm mineral foot bath, which immediately starts to slow the pace down. Then came the massage.

Allowing oneself to stop

For 75 minutes, I didn’t have to think about work. I didn’t have to answer messages. I didn’t have to solve anything. I could just lie there and breathe.

The cherry blossom oil has a soft floral scent that adds to the sensory experience, while the flowing movements make the treatment feel deliberately slow and calming. And this is where my experience became personal.

When you have been stressed for a long time, you can become so used to it that you stop recognising what it is doing to you. The massage gave me the opportunity to actually feel myself relax. By the end, I felt lighter.

Not because one massage magically solves everything, but because for the first time in what felt like a long time, I had allowed myself to stop.

The treatment ended with a traditional blossom tea ritual at the Wabi-Sabi Café, another small detail that made the experience feel complete rather than abruptly ending when the massage was over.

Then came the Mizu Sanctuary

The massage was only one part of my experience. I also had access to the Executive Mizu Sanctuary, with its heated pool, steam chamber, sauna, ice bath and Relax Suite.

The heated pool was an easy place to settle into the slower pace of the day. The sauna and steam chamber brought the familiar feeling of heat and relaxation, while the ice bath was a completely different experience.

The first few seconds? Absolutely brutal. But once you get past the shock, it forces you to be completely present. You cannot think about your inbox while standing in an ice bath.

You cannot worry about tomorrow’s deadlines. You have to focus on your breathing and what your body is experiencing in that exact moment.

And perhaps that is what I needed most, something that forced my brain to stop running. Between the treatments and the sanctuary, I spent several hours doing something I had not done enough of lately, which is nothing.

More than a spa day

What makes The Hyding interesting is that the experience doesn’t stop at relaxation. The centre has positioned itself around a more integrated approach to wellness, with services including biokinetics, chiropractic care, psychology, nutrition and red light therapy.

That broader offering reflects the reality that wellbeing is complicated. Sometimes we need to move our bodies better. Sometimes we need to look at what we are eating. Sometimes we need professional psychological support. Sometimes we simply need rest.

And sometimes, we need all of those things at different points in our lives.

The Hyding brings those different approaches together under one roof, making it possible to engage with wellness at different levels.

Would I go back? Absolutely. And I don’t say that lightly.

There are experiences you enjoy because they are luxurious, and then there are experiences you enjoy because they make you realise you have been neglecting yourself.

For me, The Hyding was the latter. I arrived carrying months of stress and left feeling noticeably more relaxed, lighter and more present.

Was everything magically fixed? No. But that isn’t what wellness should promise. Sometimes the value is simply being given the space to breathe, rest and reconnect with yourself.

If you’ve had a stressful year, you’re feeling burnt out, or you simply cannot remember the last time you genuinely switched off, I highly recommend giving yourself a day at The Hyding. I went there thinking I needed a massage. I left realising I needed a break.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter