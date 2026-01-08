Icebolethu Group shares key tips on funeral cover following rejected claim backlash

Following weeks of public scrutiny and backlash, Icebolethu Group founder and CEO Nomfundo Mcoyi-Zondo has reiterated that the needs of grieving families remain at the heart of the company’s operations, despite the challenges that come with operating in the sensitive funeral services sector.

Mcoyi-Zondo said moments of loss often leave families emotionally overwhelmed, which can result in them signing contracts without fully understanding the fine print, a decision that may have long-term consequences.

“In many cases, people are navigating grief and pressure at the same time. Our responsibility is to ensure families are educated about what they are signing up for and what their policies actually cover,” she said.

Backlash over rejected claim

Mcoyi-Zondo said this following recent public outrage over the controversial rejection of a funeral claim linked to the late Sbonelo L Zaca.

The company had stated that it had declined a claim that was lodged under a policy held by Nozipho Phille Zaca based on official reports that allegedly placed Zaca at the centre of criminal activity at the time of his death.

“During times of grief, families simply want a smooth and dignified burial process. That is why we place emphasis on educating clients about policy terms. However, like any business, we do face challenges, including the recent matter that was highly publicised,” she added.

Icebolethu Group, which has grown to over 120 branches across KwaZulu-Natal and one branch in the UK, currently employs more than 1, 500 staff members. Mcoyi-Zondo said the group continues to prioritise quality service and transparency.

Growing need for insurance cover

According to Statistics South Africa, the country records an estimated 1, 300 deaths daily from various causes. This highlights the growing need for accessible and clearly explained funeral and life cover options.

“With over 15 years of supporting families through their darkest hours, our purpose remains unchanged: to serve with dignity and put clients first,” Mcoyi-Zondo said.

As part of its consumer education drive, Icebolethu Group has shared five key tips for South Africans when choosing a funeral or life cover policy.

Understand the difference between life cover and funeral cover. Funeral cover is designed to handle immediate burial costs such as the coffin and service. Life cover should be sufficient to replace income, settle long-term debts and support dependants.

Affordability

Choose what you can afford. Selecting a policy with premiums that fit comfortably within your budget helps prevent missed payments, which could affect claims.

Read the terms and conditions carefully. Some policies may exclude certain causes of death. These include suicide or death linked to criminal activity.

Check for claim turnaround times. Understand how quickly valid claims are paid and what documentation is required. These include death certificates and copies of identity documents.

Look for value-added benefits. Some policies offer additional support, such as funeral vehicles, groceries or catering services.

Mcoyi-Zondo said informed decision-making remains key, particularly during emotionally vulnerable moments.

“Knowledge empowers families to make choices that truly protect them when it matters most,” she said.

