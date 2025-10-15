Iconic Sun City hotel unveils new look with job creation, sustainability impact

Four decades after it first redefined luxury and leisure in South Africa, the Sun City Hotel, the crown jewel of the country’s entertainment capital, has undergone a bold R350-million transformation, reclaiming its place as the beating heart of the resort.

When the hotel first opened in 1979, it was not just another destination, it was a statement. A shimmering oasis that promised indulgence, freedom, and glamour in the middle of the Pilanesberg.

Three years of renovations

Now, after a three-year rolling renovation, that same spirit has been reborn with a modern twist.

Hundreds of local jobs were created as part of the refurbishment. It has reopened just ahead of the 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

At its peak, 550 workers were employed on-site. And many materials were sourced from local suppliers, boosting the North West Province’s economy.

General Manager Brett Hoppé, affectionately referring to the hotel as the grand old lady, said the project was both a restoration and a reinvention.

“From the day Sun City first opened its doors, South Africans have streamed through them,” he said.

“With 46 years behind us, we knew we had to restore it to its former glory. Promising the glamour of Vegas balanced with world-class family leisure and entertainment.”

The renovation also covered the hotel’s entrance, lobby, Sun Terrace restaurant, and pool area. All of which have been revitalised with modern flair.

The restaurant now features retractable glass doors and a live cooking theatre. While the pool area boasts a central staircase, DJ island, private cabanas. Also children’s play zones, ensuring the space caters to both adults and families alike.

Sustainability impact

“The changes were designed to balance adult-oriented spaces with family leisure,” Hoppé said.

The majority of the hotel’s 350 rooms are expected to be ready by November. Each includes contemporary bathrooms, in-room coffee bars and king-sized beds. As well as terraces overlooking the pool and the 18-hole Gary Player Golf Course.

Beyond the glamour, the revitalisation carries meaningful impact. The resort has deepened its commitment to sustainability, installing 2.3 megawatts of solar power. It upgraded water treatment systems, and introduced energy-efficient infrastructure. It is literally living up to its name by harnessing the power of the sun.

Job creation

“Job creation is vital in light of the high unemployment rate in the North West Province,” Hoppé added. His statement underscored the project’s local economic significance.

For those who remember the glittering heyday of Sun City live shows, the casino buzz, the sense of escape, the renewed hotel feels like a homecoming. For the new generation, it’s a chance to discover an icon reborn. Blending timeless charm with fresh, future-ready luxury.

“This hotel is 40 years old,” Hoppé reflected.

“And now we’ve brought it back into a state where it’s modern, cutting edge, and truly special. It’s been a privilege to be part of this journey, and I couldn’t be more excited about what lies ahead.

