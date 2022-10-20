Ideal breathtaking wedding locations on your doorstep

It’s the season of warm weather, summer bodies and a time to dress up and ululate. The wedding season is upon us, and there’s no better place to be than in Mzansi.

Mzansi offers nine provinces filled with a variety of beautiful wedding locations that one can choose from when planning their big day.

Here are 10 perfect places to celebrate your love, ranging from wedding coastlines to city central.

Tintswalo Atlantic, Hout Bay (Western Cape)

Nestled between Chapman’s Peak and the Atlantic Ocean, this hidden gem is the perfect place to toss the bouquet. Often dubbed one of the most romantic destinations in Mzansi, this venue is ideal for both the ceremony and honeymoon.

Oyster Box Hotel, Durban (Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Overlooking the Umlangu beachfront and the iconic lighthouse, this five-star-rated hotel offers unique dining experiences, luxurious gardens, and world-class facilities.

Shepstone Gardens, Johannesburg (Gauteng)

This venue allows happy couples to choose between outdoor or indoor settings. It also boasts an in-house décor, floral, and catering team to cater to all your needs.

Whispering Thorns, White River (Mpumalanga)

Located in the heart of Mpumalanga, Whispering Thorns is closer to Kruger National Park. The venue combines contemporary and charming, offering both a chapel and a bespoke glass venue.

Kuthaba Bush Lodge (Limpopo)

The lodge is tranquil and intimate, a perfect place to host your bushveld wedding escape.

Welgelegen Cherry Estate (Free State)

At the Welgelegen Cherry Estate, you can expect to be surrounded by beautiful mountains and blown away by nature. You can tie the knot while listening to the birds chirp and overlooking the dam.

The Venue @ Morgan Bay Hotel (Eastern Cape)

This budget-friendly venue is reasonably priced and also does not compromise on quality. The venue overlooks the ocean cliffs, creating the perfect backdrop for all your wedding pictures.

Bella Cardi Wedding Venue (Northern Cape)

Showcasing breathtaking views of the luscious Northern Cape bush, Bella Cardi allows guests to be surrounded by nature. Large cut-away walls in the church reveal stunning vistas of the lush Northern Cape countryside. The carefully designed front and rear gardens make the most of their natural surroundings and the daytime sunlight that streams into the chapel, which places the perfect spotlight on any bride’s gown.

Mooi Krans (Gauteng)

This venue offers guests a serene escape from the bustle of the city. It is the perfect destination for brides and grooms who want an intimate and romantic wedding.

Die Woud (Western Cape)

Tucked away in the oak trees and a tall wattle forest, guests will feel in complete harmony with nature at this venue.

