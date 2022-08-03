iLifa Collective celebrates African opulence

The iLifa Collective, a new retail space in Sandton, is a one-stop destination for all things local and celebrates the trend-forward genre of affordable urban luxury.

It pairs both local entrepreneurs and their brands with shoppers ranging from local residents to the thousands of tourists that stay in the hotels nearby.

Some of the shops that you can find are: House of Fabrosanz, Native Child, Tammy Taylor Nails, Era by DJ Zinhle, Umzee Shoes, and MM Exotic Hair Design.

Those devoted to sensual enjoyment can look forward to hand-crafted chocolates by Cape Town native, Hippolytas Chocolates, and even a bubble-tea tasting by Nigiro Tea.

iLifa translated as ‘inheritance’ in isiXhosa is part of the Legacy Group which owns a variety of tourist-driven properties in Sandton including The Leonardo, The Michelangelo and The Davanci Hotels & Suites.

Karin Vermeulen, who is behind the concept and is Manager of the iLifa Collective said the traditional Sandton shopping experience has been known for its impressive array of international brands but offered little when it came to South African ones.

“We are challenging the norm and providing shoppers with alternatives to rather go local.”

It is spread across two floors in the mall where shoppers have access to ilifa in Beauty and iLifa in Urban Luxury.

Vermeulen said they wanted to keep empowering the nation by tapping into the young up-and-coming talent within it.

“These entrepreneurs have already proved themselves successful in the online space and now we are helping them to grow their businesses in the retail sector as well,” she concluded.

