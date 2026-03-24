Innocent Maela, Zenande Funani celebrate anniversary

One year ago, Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela and former SuperSport presenter Zenande Funani tied the knot in a stunning traditional Xhosa ceremony in Tsolo on Human Rights Day, 21 March 2025.

The couple’s wedding quickly became the talk of the town, with fans gushing over the elegance of the ceremony and the love between the soccer star and his bride.

‘God has been good to us’

Funani shared her joy on social media at the time, calling Maela her best friend, while expressing gratitude for their union.

“I love and appreciate that man down. He is so excited, and that makes me even more excited. My love, God has been good to us.”

A year ago, 33-year-old Maela was still playing for the Buccaneers. Just a few months later, he announced his retirement from professional football.

Maela has a non-playing role at Pirates

Fans watched as one of the country’s top left-backs hung up his boots, closing a celebrated chapter of his career.

He hasn’t left the game entirely. Maela has taken up a non-playing role at Orlando Pirates, staying close to the club and the sport he loves.

The transition has allowed him to contribute to the team in a different capacity, showing that his passion for football goes beyond the 90 minutes on the field.

A love story rooted in friendship, faith, shared dreams

Marking their first anniversary, Funani took to social media to remember their wedding day. “I can’t believe it’s been a whole year since I got hitched. The most stressful, emotional, but also one of the most beautiful times of my life. 21-03-25, forever to go,” she wrote.

The post perfectly captured the essence of their journey together, a love story rooted in friendship, faith and shared dreams.

Maela, from Witbank, Mpumalanga, has become a household name in South African football. He was one of Pirates’ top earning players, with about R150,000 a month.

Known for his leadership on the field, Maela’s presence has left an indelible mark on the Buccaneers.

Fans celebrate on social media

Funani, on the other hand, is a recognised media personality and content creator. She rose to prominence as a SuperSport presenter and has continued to share her life and career through social media, supporting Maela both publicly and privately.

The couple’s wedding and anniversary posts have consistently drawn attention online. Fans continue to shower them with congratulations, admiration and well-wishes, celebrating not just their love but also the cultural beauty of their traditional Xhosa ceremony.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content