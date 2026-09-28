Inside Luxurious Marble Circus: Where Joburg escaped the ordinary

The first taste of Sunday’s escape came in a glass. Hosted by Johnnie Walker at Luxurious Marble Circus, I was introduced to the new Johnnie Walker Black Ruby through a cocktail and tasting experience that set the tone for an afternoon built around indulgence, discovery and a little bit of theatre.

The whisky was smooth, with a rich character that worked particularly well in the cocktail, making the experience feel less like a traditional tasting and more like an invitation to slow down and take in the moment.

Around me, the festival was already in full swing. Guests arrived dressed for the occasion, turning the grounds of Ground in Muldersdrift into a moving display of bold fashion and personal style. Music carried across the venue, while elaborate brand activations, food offerings and hospitality spaces created a world that felt deliberately removed from the ordinary Johannesburg weekend.

This was the third edition of the Luxurious Marble Circus, held from September 26 to 27, and this year’s theme, Evophoria, a combination of evolution and euphoria, was evident in the way the festival had developed.

The idea was to take people out of their everyday surroundings and give them permission to experience something different. According to director of operations Dino Constantinou, the theme speaks directly to the festival’s development.

“We actually came up with a whole dictionarium with words that describe the various things that happen at the Circus,” he says.

“It’s like the evolution of Luxurious Marble Circus, how we’ve evolved the brand slightly in the third year, keeping it fresh for everybody. Plus, the euphoria part is what we want everyone to experience when they’re actually there.”

That sense of evolution was visible across the venue, where the familiar elements of the festival had been retained while new experiences encouraged guests to explore.

When brands become part of the experience

The festival’s partnership model is another part of what makes the Circus feel different from a conventional music event. Mercedes-Benz, Heineken, Savanna, Moët et Chandon and Johnnie Walker were among the brands bringing their own interpretations to the festival.

Rather than simply placing branding around the venue, the partners created spaces designed to be experienced.

“They all buy into the concept of the Luxurious Marble Circus and really go out of their way to create spaces that are both beautiful and very interactive,” Constantinou says.

“The way they show up here is not necessarily how they would show up anywhere else.”

The Johnnie Walker experience was a fitting example, with guests able to discover Black Ruby through a cocktail and tasting experience.

For me, it became one of those small moments that captured the festival’s wider philosophy: take something familiar and presenting it in a way that feels new.

Food now part of main attraction

The Circus has also recognised that festivalgoers are not simply coming for the music. They want to eat, socialise and spend time at the venue. This year, organisers added a second pantry food area, effectively doubling the festival’s food capacity.

“We’ve got these glorious pantry food stands and this year we’ve added a second pantry area,” Constantinou says.

“We’ve basically doubled the food capacity simply because there’s such a big demand for it. The expansion makes sense within an event designed around lingering rather than rushing from one performance to the next,” he added.

The central stage remained an important focal point, but the food, hospitality areas and brand activations gave guests reasons to move around and discover different parts of the festival.

If the music provided the soundtrack, fashion provided another layer of entertainment. Guests clearly understood that Luxurious Marble Circus is not the place for an ordinary festival outfit.

Bold looks, carefully considered styling and extravagant details became part of the visual landscape, with festivalgoers seemingly treating the event as an opportunity to experiment with their personal style.

Constantinou says some attendees begin planning their outfits three or four months in advance. It is easy to understand why. The Circus creates an environment where people are encouraged to be more expressive than they might be during an ordinary weekend.

Johannesburg gets its own escape

The idea behind Luxurious Marble Circus was partly born from Johannesburg’s diversity.

“When we look at Joburg specifically, it’s such a melting pot of all these different cultures and vibes and people,” Constantinou says.

The organisers wanted to create a unified space where those different worlds could come together and experience something extraordinary.

Three editions in, that concept has developed into an event with a distinct personality. On Sunday, that personality was visible in the music, food, fashion, elaborate activations and, perhaps most importantly, the willingness of guests to surrender to the spectacle.

The Luxurious Marble Circus does not necessarily offer an escape from Johannesburg itself. Instead, it offers an escape from the routine of Johannesburg life.

For a few hours, guests could dress differently, taste something new, discover new spaces, dance, socialise and simply enjoy being somewhere that felt removed from the everyday.

And perhaps that is the real luxury. Not simply the elaborate builds, premium brands or carefully curated experiences, but the opportunity to step outside your usual routine and allow yourself a little euphoria.

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