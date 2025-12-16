Inside South Africa’s biggest celebrity weddings of 2025

If there was one thing South Africa’s celebrities proved in 2025, it’s that love is still worth celebrating, publicly or privately, lavishly or traditionally.

From fairytale white weddings to deeply cultural ceremonies, the year delivered unforgettable moments of commitment.

As familiar faces stepped into marriage, each union reflected personal values and growth.

And as the year drew to a close, Maskandi heavyweight Khuzani Mpungose sealed 2025 with a wedding that felt less like a spectacle and more like a cultural milestone.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi married her longtime partner Luthando Bolowana in a stunning Cape Winelands ceremony.

The wedding, elegant yet intimate, celebrated modern African love and quickly became one of the most admired celebrity unions of the year.

Honouring heritage

Media icon Anele Mdoda confirmed her marriage to Bonelela “Buzza” James following traditional Xhosa ceremonies and a discreet white wedding.

The union was widely applauded for honouring heritage while keeping the celebration dignified and personal.

Actress and influencer Lerato Nxumalo quietly joined the ranks of married celebrities in 2025, choosing intimacy over spectacle.

Known for guarding her private life, Nxumalo’s wedding was celebrated by fans and peers who praised her grace and maturity as she entered a new chapter.

Vuyo Zungula, a politician and leader of the African Transformation Movement, also tied the knot this year, marking a personal milestone away from the political spotlight.

Zungula’s wedding reflected family, faith and tradition, drawing warm congratulations from supporters who welcomed the softer, personal moment from a leader best known for national debates.

His union added a different but refreshing dimension to the year’s celebrity weddings, one where love and leadership intersected.

Beyond the headlines, a number of other public figures opted to formalise their unions in 2025, with some choosing to do so quietly, while others celebrated their love with joy and in full view of their supporters.

Lasting love still exists

Closing off 2025 with undeniable impact was Khuzani Mpungose, who married his partner of 10 years, Nondumiso Mathenjwa, in a ceremony that resonated deeply with fans.

Rooted in tradition and family, the wedding reflected the values woven throughout Khuzani’s music: patience, loyalty and respect for ancestry.

After a decade-long journey together, the union stood as a powerful reminder that lasting love still exists.

In a year filled with beautiful weddings, Khuzani’s felt like a statement—not loud, not flashy, but unforgettable.

In 2025, love was celebrated through Tunzi’s elegance, Mdoda’s cultural blend, Nxumalo’s quiet fairytale, Zungula’s values-driven union, and Mpungose’s heritage-rich finale.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content