Jazz on the Square back with sizzling line-up of award-winning artists

By Mbalenhle Zuma
The inaugural Jazz on the Square Photo Supplied

The inaugural Jazz on the Square promises to be a next-level experience during Women’s Month following two years of restricted outdoor entertainment.

To be celebrated on August 6, there will be performances by award-winning artists including Samthing Soweto, the soulful sound of Mpho Sebina, Simmy, as well as surprise artists.

It will be an all-white-themed event with a picnic set-up and a food market. Those attending will have access to an entire festival experience where chefs will also showcase their culinary skills.

There will also be a section with representatives from the beauty industry to give advice on all things beauty.

