Joburg’s biggest wine and food festival returns for Women’s Day weekend

Johannesburg’s food and wine lovers are in for a treat as the Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival returns to The Wanderers Club on August 8 and 9, promising a weekend of fine wines, gourmet cuisine and live entertainment.

Now one of South Africa’s biggest celebrations of local wine, the two-day festival will bring together 70 of the country’s leading wine estates, giving visitors the opportunity to explore some of the finest wines from across the country’s renowned wine-growing regions.

Whether you’re an experienced wine enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable day out with family and friends, the festival offers more than just wine tasting. Visitors can sample everything from Cap Classique and Champagne to wine-based cocktails, while indulging in a wide range of gourmet dishes.

The Pick n Pay Fresh Food Market will serve up favourites including freshly made sushi, artisanal cheese and charcuterie boards, gourmet burgers and wood-fired pizzas, while spacious lawns and live music provide the perfect setting to unwind.

Pick n Pay Tasting Room

Among the festival highlights is the popular Pick n Pay Tasting Room, flavoured by Robertsons Spices, where celebrity chefs and leading winemakers will host guided wine-and-food pairing sessions featuring gourmet canapés.

Those keen to sharpen their cocktail-making skills can head to the Pick n Pay Liquor Mixology Theatre, presented by Diageo, where interactive masterclasses will showcase creative cocktails made with premium spirits and wine.

Performances, competitions and lucky draws

Entertainment will continue throughout the weekend with live performances, competitions and lucky draws. Courus will headline Saturday’s programme, while Stones & Bones will close out the festival on Sunday.

Visitors will also be able to purchase their favourite wines directly from participating producers, with exclusive festival specials and Smart Shopper discounts available throughout the event.

“The Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival is all about making great wine accessible and enjoyable,” said Gavin Levers, Head of Liquor at Pick n Pay.

“Whether you’re discovering a new favourite, learning from South Africa’s top winemakers or simply enjoying great food with friends, the festival offers a relaxed and engaging experience where people can taste, learn and buy all in one place.”

Levers added that the festival continues to showcase the diversity of South Africa’s wine industry while creating valuable opportunities for local producers to connect directly with consumers.

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